Super Saver: Your credit card isn't safe without this

CLEVELAND, OH - It turns out that new credit card you received isn't nearly as safe as many companies had hoped. RFID theft is on the rise in our region but there's a simple way to stay protected.

Thieves are now extremely advanced when it comes to stealing your credit card number, and ultimately your digital ID. All it takes is a scanner in someone's shopping bag to grab your credit card number safely tucked into your purse or back pocket.

If you're unfamiliar with how Radio Frequency Identity theft occurs, to my amazement our mom tester of the month became a victim last holiday shopping season. Her story is right here.

The same type of scanners that allow you to tap your credit card for payment at check-out at a store can easily be purchased by anyone, carried in a nondescript way through stores or malls to scan your credit card numbers from you, from up to 30 feet away!

Thankfully, something called a RFID Wallet Blocking card which you slip into your wallet can protect up to twelve different credit cards from RFID theft.



- Two Scanner Guards protect 8-12 credit cards, passport ID's, and more

- Won't fall apart like RFID envelopes which did not perform well in our tests

- Top rated brand, performed better than knock-offs

- Cards are flexible to conform with wallets, pockets and handbags

- Lowest recorded price



$22 Off Safe Keeper RFID TWO Pack + Free Shipping (Includes 4 Blockers)

Was: $40.00

Now: $17.99

No companies pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

