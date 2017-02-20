Super Saver: 4-In-1 does it all for $19

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This Tech Tuesday, in our continued quest to save you time and money, we have a real winner on our hands. Of all the gadgets we tested at CES 2017 and before that point, we did not see anything like today's 4-in-1.



Survivalists, techies and music lovers can all score with one gadget that we've been testing since December. The Sport Music power stick does the following very well:



1) Stream music with 24 hour playtime from up to 33 feet away

2) Charge your Apple or Android tech on the spot

3) FM Radio and TF Card Slot Music Reader

4) Bright LED flashlight with SOS mode



That's not all. It's also:



- Waterproof

- Highly durable

- Smash proof

- Able to quickly charge a smartphone

- Jam-packed with crystal clear loud audio

- Several color choices



Check out our full smash test and unboxing right here! With the deal now at its lowest recorded price, we're not sure this will be around for that much longer:



55% Off ELEGIANT Portable Bluetooth Streaming 4-In-1 + Prime Shipping

Was: $44.33

Now: $19.95

