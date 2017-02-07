Super Saver: Top Apple's new product at half price

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Move over Apple AirPods! Today the single best tech deal launched at CES 2017 is the wireless streaming headphone deal of the year.



If you have not heard the power of Treblab headphones, they are better than Beats, better than Apple and as solid as Bose in all of our tests. Treblab is one of the top-rated audio brands in the world.



Watch our crazy jump tests: and an interview with the Treblab X11 wireless earbuds at CES 2017 right here.



The Treblab X11's are new for 2017 and incorporate an ingenious microphone to answer phone calls. Unlike most wireless headphones that actually have a physical wire between the ear pieces, like the AirPods, these are wire-free!



- Stream from Apple, Android and Bluetooth equipped devices

- Unbelievable sound: extremely powerful!

- Headphones don't fall out during jump tests

- Sweat proof and ideal for the gym, biking, hiking

- Full day battery life

- Smart features allow for phone syncing and call answers

- Astonishingly clear sound

- Comes with carrying case and numerous ear tips for a perfect fit

- Full one year warranty



The Apple AirPods have a 6 week wait and retail for $159. The Treblabs which had a waiting list are actually available in stock today for a limited time at half that price with free shipping.



$120 Off Treblab True Wireless Headphones (CES 2017) + Free Shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $79.99

