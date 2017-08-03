Try It Before You Buy It: Salad Cutter Bowl

WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton tries out the Salad Cutter Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We decided to head to the Fulton Street Farmers market for this Try It Before You Buy It segment!

Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary's tagged along to help me test out the Salad Cutter Bowl.

It claims you can make a salad in 60 seconds, with no mess and no hassle -- all in one bowl.

The Salad Cutter Bowl is actually made up of two pieces, a plastic colander and a shallow plastic bowl. You're supposed to be able to rinse your vegetables and place your lettuce and vegetables inside, slicing through all of it without the need for a separate cutting board.

We found the concept is great, but that our cucumbers and tomatoes didn't get chopped the way we would like them to be. There were large chunks of the cucumber and the tomatoes were more smashed than cut.

If you wanted to flip the bottom bowl to use as the salad bowl, it was messy with all the juice from the vegetables.

The Salad Cutter Bowl is inexpensive, we found it online for around $10. Yet, Brian and I didn't think it was worth it and we definitely would not buy it.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV