United Way offers free online tax filing

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: LIgorko)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tax season can be a stressful time for many people -- from the forms, deadlines and new rules to worrying how to get every available credit coming.

Once again, The United Way is offering help to eligible Kent County residents.

Ellen Carpenter, vice president of marketing and the volunteer center says that help falls into two categories.

"Those who had a household income of less than $66,000 last year, can file federal and state taxes online for free through H&R Block Premium as a service from United Way and our Kent County Tax Credit Coalition," said Carpenter.

Those with a household income of less than $55,000 a year can qualify for free in-person tax preparation.

They have to call to make an appointment and they can have their taxes prepared by an IRS-certified volunteer.

Carpenter says this program is very much needed in the community and has enormous benefit.

"Since 2002, Kent County Tax Credit Coalition has generated almost $78 million in tax credits for over 64,000 tax payers in our community," she said.

They also have 12 sites located throughout Kent County including Rockford, Lowell, Wyoming, Kentwood, and several sites within Grand Rapids City limits.

Thursday, Feb. 8 kicks off the annual Steelcase Community Tax Day. This is the sixth year that Steelcase has offered their facilities and staff to help prepare taxes for the community.

For this event, people do not need to make an appointment. Those days are Feb. 8 and 13 from 3 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

It is available on a first-come, first served basis. However, people are encouraged to call 2-1-1 so they receive a list of documents they need to bring or they can visit the United Way's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV