US probes complaints of brake problems on Nissan Murano SUVs

Nissan Murano Platinum AWD shown in Java Metallic (Photo: Courtesy Nissan)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating complaints that the brakes can malfunction on some Nissan SUVs.

The probe covers about 110,000 Muranos from the 2009 model year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Friday that 58 drivers complained about the problem. One reported a crash with three injuries.

The complaints allege that the brake pedal loses pressure, causing increased stopping distances. The problem happens after braking on a low-friction surface such as a manhole cover. Some drivers reported that the pedal went to the floor.

The agency says there may be a problem with the anti-lock brake hydraulic control unit.

Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether a recall is needed.

A message was left Friday morning seeking comment from Nissan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press