Here's the best Valentine's Day chocolate sale

CLEVELAND, OH - Deals don't get any more delicious than this. I've been charting chocolate price drops for more than a decade during that crucial countdown to Valentine's Day. Whether you're celebrating your sweetheart or want to sample some of the best chocolate in the world on sale, I have you covered.



Next week, chocolate prices will be at some of their highest price points with promotions scarce - precisely when stores know you're buying out of necessity for Valentine's Day 2018.



The key to score the best deal (and in today's case the most delectable), is to make your move two weeks before Valentine's Day which brings us to right now.



Click the play button to hear from a chef and chocolate expert and see the deal. While Valentine's Day delivery rates are has high as $20 per gift, today's deal ships for free!



Using non-GMO, natural ingredients, completely organic and certified free trade, Belgian's chocolatiers have quite the offering today at half price. The deal I found gets you five chocolate bars that include:

Dark Spicy Aztec Chocolate with chili, vanilla, cinnamon, almonds and nutmeg

72% Dark Chocolate with toffee and sesame seeds

72% Dark Chocolate with pistachios, almonds and walnuts

Milk Chocolate with coconut and toasted almonds

Milk Chocolate with sea salt and caramel



$15 Off FIVE Belgian Nirvana Gourmet Chocolate Bars + Free Delivery

Was: $44.99

Now: $29.99



