How to protect your heart this Valentine's Day

CLEVELAND, OH - From Valentine's Day to New Year's resolutions, there is a lot of focus on the heart this time of year. While I am highlighting some great savings tied to Valentine's Day this week, there is one less traditional price drop that tied to your heart and your health that is worth a look.



One of the most accurate and ultra-portable blood pressure monitors in the world is on sale as part of an early Valentine's Day promotion. After testing it at CES in Las Vegas, I can tell you that this is another winner.



The American Heart Association encourages regular blood pressure monitoring and measurement. How often do you get your blood pressure checked? If it's not your annual physical or a visit to the pharmacy, there is a way to get the information you need on demand.



The Ozeri Blood Pressure Monitor with Hypertension Indicator received a "Best Rating" from the Hammacher Schlemmer Institute for its accuracy and ease of use. It achieved a 95 percent accuracy rating when compared to results from a cardiology nurse - the highest in its class



Click the play button to see the deal in action.

- Automatic American Heart Association Hypertension detection

- Stores 1197 blood pressure readings (399 x 3 users) with date and time recordings

- Boasts a Best Rating from the Hammacher Schlemmer Institute with a 95 percent accuracy rating - the highest in its class

- Automatically classifies each blood pressure reading with an easy-to-read color code based on AHA guidelines

- Ultra portable, light weight and rechargeable

- Painless and far more accurate than competing products at triple the price

- Lowest recorded price today



$30 Off Ozeri Cardio Tech Measurement System + Free Delivery

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

