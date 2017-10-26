Can this humidifier help fight the flu?

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, today we help you sleep better and breathe better with a bargain. It could also potentially help you fight the flu.



Ultrasonic mist humidifiers maintain the air humidity level in your home or office at 40 percent to purify air, improve the respiratory system and keep your skin healthy. Recent studies have shown that keeping indoor air at a relative humidity level of 40 percent reduces the survival of flu viruses on surfaces and in the air.



Just in time to combat that dryness looming throughout your home, one deal can make a world of difference. Since this past summer, we've tested eight different humidifiers. Click the play button to see our favorite in action.



Our favorite humidifier with Auto-Shut Off brings the following features to your home or office:



- Increases air moisture preventing winter month dryness

- Works for three nights without needing a refill (23.5 hours of use)

- Virtually silent operation

- Quietest humidifier we tested

- Offers full room coverage up to 322 square feet!

- Giant 3.5 liter tank lasts an entire night

- 360-degree nozzle emits mist in all directions

- Three nozzles and performance modes

- 24-month warranty

- Great for nurseries

- Reduces static electricity

- Lowest-recorded price today



40% Off Top Rated OXA 4 Liter Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99



Want a chance at scoring one for free? Click here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

