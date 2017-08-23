Ways To Save: How to scare off intruders for $16

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a smarter outlet that can protect your home from theft, water your plants, make your morning coffee, activate your Christmas lights and fulfill countless other tasks. It also replaces a fire hazard in your home! In my quest to protect your home and wallet, this gadget is a winner.



Think of the deal I just hunted down as a light timer meets appliance protector meets home protection system. Ask anyone in law enforcement: One of the best ways to deter theft is to make your home look inhabited when you're not there - using lights on timers!



Your best deal today can randomly turn your household lights on and off when you're not there! You can also program your own schedule. Simply plug in any appliance, light, or product that you want to control and you're good to go.



Click the play button to watch this brilliant bargain in action. Features include:



- Highest safety standards to meet household energy demands

- Certified by CE and ROHS

- Fire resistant PC shell

- Child safety lock function with auto-shut off

- Overload protection

- Can substantially lower your home energy costs

- No smartphone or app needed; sets up in seconds

- Can control multiple appliances when integrated with an additional surge protector

- Audible alarm feature

- Can randomly turn lights on and off - ideal for when you're away

- The best way to control your Christmas lights and other appliances

- Works with a coffee maker to ensure that cup is brewing as you wake up

- No batteries or WiFi required

- Infinite uses and at its lowest recorded price today



73% Off Time Switch and Outlet Protection + Prime Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $15.99

***This model just hit market and could sell out very quickly!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

