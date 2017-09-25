This year's best bedding bargain is under $30

(Photo: Jason Hartog Photography, Copyright 2016 Jason Hartog Photography)

CLEVELAND, OH - Generally Labor Day is the top time to score bedding savings in addition to Black Friday. For the past two years though, retailers have not been able to move enough inventory resulting in clearance deals at the end of September.



If you followed my advice of "don't buy bedding on Labor Day," you are in for a big pay-off today. In my quest to find you the best deals, one of the top-rated sheet sets in the world right now is at its lowest-recorded price.



More than 7,000 people have purchased this sheet set since the deal went live and the reviews have been fantastic. I've been sleeping with a sheet set from this same brand since the year 2012 and it's held up beautifully.



- The softest and strongest sheets we've tested

- Rave user reviews and one of the top-rated brands in the world

- Superior weave brings an extremely soft soothing touch to these sheets

- Ultra plush and hypoallergenic

- Double brushed craftsmanship for extra comfort

- Fade resistant

- 16-inch deep fitted sheet pockets are ideal for oversized mattresses

- Soft, silky and wrinkle-resistant

- 4-piece set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases



70% Off Top Rated Ultra Soft Egyptian Comfort Sheet Set + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $29.99 or less

***Choice of many different color and size options



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

