What does it cost to remove your vehicle from a frozen lake

If you are thinking about taking your vehicle out on the lake this winter, this is a lesson on what not to do.

A North Muskegon man took his truck out on Muskegon Lake and it broke through the ice. He did not have auto insurance and his license plates were expired. Now, he’s looking at potential tickets and fines from North Muskegon Police and the United States Coast Guard. It’s also his responsibility to have the vehicle removed from the water, which can be costly.

►Related: Man joyriding on Muskegon Lake sinks his truck below ice

Tow truck companies don't like to speculate on price, but it could cost upwards of $10,000, based on bills WZZM 13 has seen in the past.

In this case, Eagle Towing was called in to do the work. The process involved heavy equipment, two certified scuba divers, a tow truck operator, and other costs. The removal took a little over four hours.

According to State Farm, insurance will sometimes cover the loss under the comprehensive portion of your auto policy. But, it depends on the circumstances. For example; if the loss was due to an accident or due to reckless behavior.

In this case, the driver had no insurance, so he had to pick up some of the cost, with help from the tow truck company. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The USCG will ultimately determine if the man will face fines for putting his truck in the lake. Those fines can range from $250 up to $11,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV