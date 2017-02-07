Whitecaps employees victims of W-2 tax scam

West Michigan Whitecaps logo (Photo: West Michigan Whitecaps)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The West Michigan Whitecaps organization is the latest victim of a phishing scam that exposed its employees private information.

It's a problem that is occurring more and more as hackers are finding ways to create fraudulent accounts and tricking people into thinking it’s a legitimate email. In this case, on Feb. 1, someone at the Whitecaps responded to an e-mail from a fraudulent account.

Someone was sent an email from what appeared to be a manager's account, asking for employees W-2 information.Thinking that it was from their boss, the person sent it.

The Vice President of Finance for the Whitecaps, Joe Chamberlin says it should be a learning lesson for everyone, including other companies who should consider taking a closer look at their internet security.

"It's being vigilant in your day to day and anytime you get a request for sensitive information you double and triple check exactly whose asking and why," he said. "And being aware this kind of activity is going on."

The Whitecaps are also taking a closer look at their e-mail filtering process and considering cyber security insurance.

They are also giving their 230 employees a year of identity protection.

The phishing scam is not new and often comes during tax time.The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan says it aslo was the victim of a phishing scam recently.

An employee received a fake email from the CEO requesting that she wire money.

The Internal Revenue Service Commissioner had this to say about it: "This is one of the most dangerous email phishing scams we've seen in a long time. Although not tax related, the wire transfer scam is being coupled with the W-2 scam email, and some companies have lost both employees' W-2s and thousands of dollars."

The BBB says if you've been a victim of such a scam its best to file taxes early before criminals get a chance to do so themselves.

