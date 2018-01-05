Winter weather causes spike in online grocery shopping

You can order your groceries online and pick them up in the parking lot at many SpartanNash stores. (Photo: WZZM)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Hate the cold and don't want to go food shopping? Well, the employees at the Family Fare in Hudsonville can do it for you.

"Basically a customer can shop from their home, they can shop on the go, it can be utilized via their cell phone, mobile tablet, through their desktop computer," SpartanNash Marketing Director Ron Cox said.

Then, you park in one of these spots and an employee brings out your groceries.

"We're seeing current customers who are transitioning and using this as probably not their full-time alternative to shopping, but it's a convenience for them, but we're also seeing a lot of new customers. About half the business we're seeing are from new customers," Cox said.

Fast Lane shopping's response was even bigger than expected during the holidays.

"Great response during the holidays--we saw an influx and certainly this weather, we'd all like to stay inside and stay a little bit toasty and warm, so we're seeing people taking advantage of it," Cox said.

Whether it's because of the weather or simply a matter of convenience, more and more shoppers are turning to the internet.

"Shoppers in general are looking to ecommerce as another alternative to shop so whether it be for their normal household goods or as we see now in the industry, food is becoming the next ecommerce big bust. So I think we're seeing it across from not only the home shopping for all of your groceries, but we're also seeing it from a convenience," Cox said.

Currently, Fast Lane shopping is available in 40 SpartanNash stores in the Michigan market, they're expecting to double that number by the middle of the year.

Some SpartanNash stores are rolling out a grocery delivery service to certain zip codes. You can check and see what's available in your area, by clicking here.

