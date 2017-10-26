Dollar General expanding

As retail outlets close their stores, Dollar General is expanding.

It’s all part of the chain's plan to expand into areas where big retailers cannot go.

If you live in a small town, chances are, you've been to a Dollar General store. It's the go-to place for groceries and other supplies.

That's exactly why the company is expanding its brand by an additional 1,000 stores. It's all part of a $22 billion plan to expand in poor neighborhoods and rural communities.

Dollar General says it offers convenience and value to customers by providing a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. They also have a seasonal section where you can buy items for Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.

A new Dollar General store is about open at 363 State St SE in Grand Rapids. The grand opening is on Saturday. The store will be offering free prizes and special deals.

