Gov. Snyder visits Switch data center

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Governor Snyder today got his first look at the transformation of the former Steelcase Pyramid. He cut the ribbon Wednesday at Switch's new data center.

The governor approved tax breaks in 2015 to bring the company to Gaines Township and Switch has promised to bring at least a 1,000 permanent jobs to West Michigan.

Economic leaders in Grand Rapids say the 1,000 jobs could create 5,000 spin-off jobs.

The data center is currently operating and is storing information from the state of Michigan in one space WZZM 13 was shown. There's plenty more space for companies to house their equipment and the space is expected to fill up rapidly.

.@LtGovCalley and I are in Grand Rapids this morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Switch Pyramid. pic.twitter.com/Ecv92RE6MW — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) May 10, 2017

