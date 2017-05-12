Holland Huntington Bank shutdown call center, over 100 jobs affected

HOLLAND, MICH. - Over 100 jobs will be impacted because Huntington Bank is closing a phone center in Holland.

According to Matt Samson, Director of Communications for Huntington Bank, 120 Huntington Bank positions in Holland are being shifted to other locations as of July 14.

Then bank is not renewing its lease at 10717 Adams Street phone center location. The call centers on College Ave. and Closer Ave. will remain open.

Samson told WZZM 13 news that the bank is doing all it can to help the employees. The bank is giving the opportunity to transfer elsewhere in Michigan and to other phone banks, or to other Huntington Bank positions within Holland.

Any of the 120 employees who don’t relocate will get help finding jobs elsewhere, he said.

