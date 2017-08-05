Lack of rain impacts some West Michigan farmers

Though it may not feel like it over the last few days, this summer has seen a lack of rain. Since June 1 the Grand Rapids area has seen an inch and a half less of rain than the average.

While farmers with irrigation haven't seen any trouble with the recent dry spell, not all are so lucky.

"The leaves are turning brown on these and they're falling off," farmer, Dennis Heffron said as he picked up a soybean plant.

With a lack of rain, farmers with light soil and no irrigation to water their plants are seeing dried up crops.

"It's a total disaster there will be some not worth harvesting," Heffron said.

But that doesn't stop the prices for crops from dropping. Heffron says although some cornfields in Michigan are suffering, other states in the corn industry are doing fine.

Which means prices are plummeting despite fewer crops here in Michigan..

"For the guys that don't have much of a crop it's a double whammy," Heffrom said. "Its poor prices and poor yields and that's not a pretty picture. Now you get so much money wrapped up in seed fertilizer, tractors, and equipment you can't afford to not have a crop."

Heffron says rain in the next few weeks is crucial for a lot of area crops.

