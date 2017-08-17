WZZM
Close

Michigan unemployment reaches new low

Rose White , WZZM 8:52 AM. EDT August 17, 2017

LANSING, MICH. - Unemployment in Michigan has dropped to 3.7%.

The rate has continued to decrease since Feb. 2017, and it has been on the decline since it peaked at 14.9% in Jan. 2009.

 

"Since December 2010, Michigan's double-digit unemployment rate has fallen significantly while our economy has continued its tremendous comeback," said Gov. Rick Snyder. "There is always more we can do because we still have a disconnect, with people needing jobs and job providers needing skilled workers." 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories