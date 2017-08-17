Michigan unemployment reaches new low

Unemployment application, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

LANSING, MICH. - Unemployment in Michigan has dropped to 3.7%.

The rate has continued to decrease since Feb. 2017, and it has been on the decline since it peaked at 14.9% in Jan. 2009.

(From Bureau of Labor Statistics)

"Since December 2010, Michigan's double-digit unemployment rate has fallen significantly while our economy has continued its tremendous comeback," said Gov. Rick Snyder. "There is always more we can do because we still have a disconnect, with people needing jobs and job providers needing skilled workers."

