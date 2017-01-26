Real estate experts predict continued momentum through 2017

(Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sustained investment across West Michigan’s industrial, office, retail and multifamily sectors will be fueled by steady economic growth in West Michigan through 2017, real estate experts said today.

The 17th annual Economic and Commercial Real Estate Forecast Event was held at DeVos Place on Thursday, Jan. 26.

According to a press release from host Colliers International, the forum discussed commercial real estate and economic forecasts for 2017 as well as opportunities, challenges, trends and growth in West Michigan.

“Over the last year, West Michigan has experienced pent-up demand across all commercial real estate sectors, causing many companies to look at different options for space,” said Jon Potvin Managing Director of Colliers International | West Michigan in the release “Although we anticipate steady economic growth throughout 2017, creative solutions will be key in developing properties that attract companies and talent to West Michigan.”

Topics discussed by panelists ranged from the need for skilled labor to optimizing existing space, limited supply and the changing political environment.

FAST FACTS FROM THE 2017 FORECAST REPORT

The 2017 forecast report produced by Colliers International | West Michigan looks at several sub-sectors within the commercial real estate market. Summaries of Colliers’ findings are below:

GREATER GRAND RAPIDS INDUSTRIAL MARKET

Industrial market vacancy is at approximately 5 percent, which is fueling creativity in non-listed properties and build-to-suit projects.

Despite above market rental rates, speculative buildings including 5300 Broadmoor Avenue and 3833 Soundtech Court experienced leasing activity in 2017. Colliers anticipates the market will have an increase in construction for speculative space in 2017.

As the industrial sector competes for talent, employers are developing new education programs to teach youth about the benefits of manufacturing careers.

GREATER GRAND RAPIDS RETAIL MARKET

West Michigan is a retail hotbed for local, regional and national retailers of all shapes, sizes and industries.

As more residents live closer to the heart of Grand Rapids, Colliers anticipates more retailers will open in the downtown area.

Shopping centers across West Michigan are undergoing a transformation. Sears is leaving Woodland Mall. De-malling will continue in 2017 like it has at The Shops at Centerpoint and The Shops at Westshore for the Breton Village Mall in East Grand Rapids.

GREATER GRAND RAPIDS OFFICE MARKET

Class-A downtown rental rates stood at a record $22.40 per square foot, up from $20 per square foot in early 2016.

As downtown Grand Rapids continues to grow, Colliers expects the downtown Class-A vacancy rate to drop from 15 percent to 10 percent in 2017 and the total downtown vacancy rate to drop from 9 percent to below 7 percent.

Office buildings with amenities, quality design elements and parking will attract tenants at premium rates; however, outdated and neglected buildings will fall behind in 2017.

With limited options for parking in downtown Grand Rapids, there will be a push for alternative modes of transportation. Developers will need to implement creative solutions for parking since many older buildings, such as 25 Ottawa Ave., have limited parking options.

Companies looking to expand will begin looking at the suburbs as their next option because of opportunities for high-quality office space and abundant parking.

The medical office sector will be especially active in 2017, and Colliers predicts medical tenants will move from neglected buildings to owning buildings, or becoming tenants in new medical developments.

WEST MICHIGAN INVESTMENT MARKET

Industrial property is the top sector for investors and developers because of low-risk investment opportunities.

Since 2013, the 1.1 million-square-foot Crosslake Portfolio has grown from 70 percent to 95 percent occupancy. In 2016, the portfolio was sold to an out-of-state investor, making it the largest transaction of the year in West Michigan.

According to the 2017 Emerging Trends Report by the Urban Land Institute, many investors believe 2017 could be the peak of the office investment market.

Investment in repurposing of mall space will be an opportunity for retail investors in 2017.

HOLLAND/ZEELAND (LAKESHORE) MARKET

The auto industry continues to drive economic activity along the Lakeshore. In 2016, auto parts supplier Magna Mirrors broke ground on a new, 90,000-square-foot facility at 3401 128th Ave. in Holland, which should be completed by mid-2017.

Holland-based Geenen DeKock Properties plans to redevelop a city block between River Avenue and Pine Avenue and 9th Street and 8th Street. The plan calls for new restaurants, entertainment, stores, apartments and office space.

Holland’s retail sector has undergone revitalization with the overhaul of the Westshore Mall. After a $25 million investment by Westshore Mall Investors LLC, the shopping center is now a retail hotbed again and has kick-started a trend of expansion north of US-31.

KALAMAZOO MARKET

Activity in the Kalamazoo area remained positive throughout 2016 and will continue into 2017.

Mixed-use developments are taking off in Kalamazoo. For example, the 46,000-square-foot former PNC Bank building at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and Kalamazoo Mall is being renovated into a mixed-use development with a dozen luxury residential units and up to 8,000-square-feet of commercial space.

A former 78,000-square-foot metal foundry located at 600 E. Michigan Ave. is being redeveloped into a 52,000-square-foot office campus, featuring a creative office space and on-site dining to create a campus-like feel. The cost is estimated to be $10 million, bringing more than 100 new jobs to the area.

MULTI-FAMILY MARKET

Millennials and baby boomers are expressing more interest in renting luxury urban apartments and fewer are investing in purchasing homes.

There are nearly 1,000 apartment units under construction and 1,545 apartment units proposed or approved within the Grand Rapids area.

The occupancy rate remains above 97 percent, but to maintain affordability in 2017, rental rates are anticipated to plateau.

For an in-depth look at the 2017 Forecast report, visit collierswestmi.com.

