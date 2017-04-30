Side Job Week: More Americans working double

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 8.1 million Americans have more than one job. That's the highest number of people pulling double duty since December 1998.

Nearly two decades later, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5.3% of people 16 and older have more than one job. That's around one out of every 20 people.

Those numbers, released in March 2017, are not seasonally adjusted.

Our partners at USA Today recently interviewed a southwest Michigan man for a story published in October 2016. That man, Michael Alfaro of Coloma, says he took on an extra job to pay off around $37,000 in debt.

Alfaro is not alone. The BLS found in 1997, when 8.5 million Americans had more than one job, that debt was the third-most common reason for picking up a side job.

The most common reason was meeting regular household expenses. Other reasons included:

The enjoyment of working a second job

Saving for the future

Buying something special

Getting experience or building up business

Helping a friend or relative

No matter the reason for working double, WZZM 13's Morning News is honoring the hard-working Americans who work multiple jobs.

Throughout Side Job Week, you'll hear stories of people who have found creative ways to earn extra income. You'll also learn what burning the candle at both ends could do to your health.

Side Job Week runs from May 1-5. You can tune in from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV