Trump tackles free trade, GVSU economist explains impact on West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Trade was a key issue for President Trump during the campaign.

This week, in one of his first acts, he backed the U.S. out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. But what are free trade agreements?

On Thursday, we talked to a local economist about what free trade agreements mean to Michigan.

You've likely heard the horror stories about people losing jobs or plants closing because of certain trade agreements. However, the economist we talked to says the truth is most people benefit from those agreements.

"They don't understand the benefit they're getting from trade," says Paul Isely, associate dean at the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University.

Isely explained how free trade agreements work, like the Trans Pacific Partnership or North America Free Trade Agreement.

"The fundamental part of a free trade agreement is saying, 'We're not going to place quotas or tariffs on your goods, you're not going to place them on ours'," says Isely.

One of President Donald Trump's first moves was to withdraw from the TPP or Trans Pacific Partnership in Asia. Isely says the fear is U.S. companies will find cheaper labor elsewhere.

In Michigan, people are most familiar with NAFTA or the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"Were there individuals who lost their jobs as a result of NAFTA? Yes. Was the value to the entire United States greater than the loss of those jobs? Yes," says Isely.

Isely says that's because foreign imports can be cheaper.

"The value ends up being that we can get things for less, so we can buy more stuff for a dollar bill," says Isely.

Isely says losing out those international agreements could impact exports for Michigan manufacturers.

"The core right around Kent County here had $5.2 billion worth of exports last year, and if other countries can now retaliate against us for those exports, then it's going to make it harder for us to do that," says Isely.

"Michigan is one of the biggest beneficiaries of trade, so even though you may know somebody who lost their job, all the rest of us are better off."

Isely says that 98 percent of economists agree with the concept of free trade agreements.

However, he also says more needs to be done for those who are negatively impacted and end up losing their jobs.

