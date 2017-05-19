Financial scrapbooking helps you be prepared in case of emergencies

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The idea of financial scrapbooking is to be able to have someone else help you handle your finances in case of an emergency.

It isn't having an emergency fund. While that's important, it isn't the only thing you should think about when it comes to your monthly expenses. If something happens and you suddenly can't log onto your account to pay your electric bill, is there some way others can do so?

Vanessa Birman from Echelbarger, Himebaugh, Tamm, and Co., P.C. joined us in studio to go over some of the basics to help you make sure you are covered if something were to happen.

She suggests having your important files gathered together in one place.

You should include:

Will/trust documents.

Powers of attorney documents

Family/pet medical records

Insurance policies for the household

Banking information

All of the bills you pay (car, home, delivery services, utilities, memberships, lawn, cleaning, medical, etc.)

Along with these documents you should also include the information that goes along with each.

Account number or name

Due date

Login/password

Security question answers

Number of customer service

Typical bill amount

If you would like to learn more about this and other financial tips, you can contact her firm by following this link.

Mackenzie Thaden is a producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email us at news@wzzm13.com or visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV