Grand Rapids hoping to bring Amazon headquarters to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Amazon is looking for a second headquarters, and leaders in Grand Rapids are hoping the company picks West Michigan as its second home. According the the company's founder, the new facility would be the equal to its location in Seattle. That means it could bring as many as 50,000 jobs to the area.

On Friday, Grand Rapids' mayor Rosalynn Bliss posted on her Facebook page the city was actively looking into the possibility.

Amazon has promised to spend $5 billion on whatever site it chooses. So far, there haven't been many hints on where it may choose, but the company did say it is looking at a metropolitan area with populations of more than one million, with the potential to attract top technical talent.

The Right Place has also helped bring other companies like the Switch data center to the area.

