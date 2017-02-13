Heart of West Michigan United Way, Steelcase offer free tax help

IRS trained, Steelcase volunteers, help West Michigan families with free tax preparation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tax Season is here -- and help is on the way for those stressed out by the mere thought of W-2s,1099s and expensive tax preparations services.

Steelcase is teaming up with Heart of West Michigan United Way, for the fifth year, to offer free tax help to hundreds of West Michigan families. Steelcase Community Tax Days will be held on Feb. 14 and 16 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

According to Brenda Brame, with the United Way Kent County Tax Credit Coalition, trained volunteers will prepare returns for people's whose household income is less than $55,000 a year. Those eligible can get free tax preparation and e-file.

Both adults must be present for couples filing jointly, so that each may sign the tax return.

The service is available on a first-come, first served basis. Appointments are not necessary.

Brame says they encourage people to call 211 to receive a list of documents they need to bring. Those documents include the following:

Social Security card for each family member and picture ID for adults

W-2 form for all jobs worked the previous year

1099 forms for other income, including unemployment

All Forms 1095

Health Insurance statements

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Copy of last year's tax return

Last year's heating bills

Proof of rent or mortgage and property tax payments

Childcare provider's name, address and federal tax identification number

Blank, voided check (to set up direct deposit of your refund)

Any other tax-related letters or documents your have received (including letters from the IRS)

For more information, visit the Heart of West Michigan United Way website or dial 211.

