IRS: Filing taxes early can help prevent identity theft

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Tax season is officially underway and the IRS is recommending people file early, due the massive Equifax data breach in 2017.

It's especially crucial if you've been the victim of identity theft. Experts say you want to file before the thief does. If they have your social security number, that's all they need to start the process.

"The benefits of filing early is the IRS will only accept one social security number," Duane Culver, with Culver CPA Group in Grand Rapids explained. "So, if you file early, it will prevent a person from filing a return with your name on it fraudulently."

If someone files under your name, you must fill out more paperwork to prove you are who you say you are. It also delays the process of getting your return.

