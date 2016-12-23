Last minute shoppers seek out Muskegon specialty shop

Stock image of a woman shopping during the holiday season. (Photo: iStock)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - From big box stores with well-known names, to small-town specialty shops, stores were busy with last-minute shoppers Friday.

"It has been great downtown has been hopping," said Shelley Lewis, Owner of The Cheese Lady in downtown Muskegon.

When it comes to competing with on-line retailers small shops need to be unique and special.

High-end olive oil is what attracted shopper Barry Newman from Holland where he lives to The Cheese Lady.

"Olive Oil, the best you can get," said Newman. He prefers a brick and mortar experience.

"I have a relationship with these people, I know them and they know me," said Newman.

Personal attention and relationships are something Newman says a keyboard and computer screen can't deliver.

Shopper Lisa Goetz was at the small store for cheese, crackers, and olives.

She and others were finishing their lists. Getting items that even if they could be purchased on-line at this point wouldn't arrive in time for holiday celebrations.

To help customers Lewis called on her entire staff. "All hands on deck," said Lewis.

Even her husband was at the store helping customers.

The Cheese Lady sells specialty cheese of coarse, and offers free advice from knowledgeable employees.

It's another way brick-and-mortar stores can compete with on-line retailers.

"It is a great learning experience, you learn about it when you get a new kind of cheese," said Goetz.

"I do not think you can get that kind of experience, we know our customers, we know what they like," said Lewis.

"I can support my people, that are in my neighborhood, and I consider this my neighborhood," said Newman.

Lines may frustrate customers, but lines are a blessing if you own the store.

"This is what we want, it's why we bought all of the cheese," said Lewis.

Many locally owned specialty shops are likely open into the early afternoon on Saturday.

National chains and malls in west Michigan stay open into the early evening on Christmas eve.

(© 2016 WZZM)