Michigan tax refunds could be delayed for selected people

LANSING, MICH. - Some Michigan taxpayers may see a slight delay getting their refunds because the state of Michigan is continuing an effort to curb identity theft.

The state's Department of Treasury will be selecting some tax returns for identity confirmation to make sure that person's identity is correct. If somebody is selected for extra confirmation, the taxpayer will received a letter asking them to confirm their identity by doing a short online quiz or filling out paperwork to confirm their identity.

After confirmation of passing the quiz, tax refunds will be issued between 2-3 weeks.

“Our priority is to protect Michigan taxpayers from cyber criminals,” Michigan Treasurer Nick Khouri said. “As Treasury makes progress in the fight against tax-related identify theft, cyber criminals are getting more sophisticated when impersonating taxpayers and filing fraudulent returns. This additional layer of security helps ensure the appropriate person receives their much-deserved refund.”

The Treasury indicated for the 2015 tax year, more than 33,000 returns were stopped that prevented more than $70 million in potentially fraudulent refunds being issued by the state of Michigan. Last year, the state processed more than 5 million individual income tax returns, with 3.7 million taxpayers receiving more than $1.8 billion in refunds.

This is the second year the state's done extra investigations. We are told the majority of Michigan taxpayers shouldn’t notice any difference when receiving their state refund.

