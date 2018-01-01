Michigan's minimum wage officially $9.25

Pile of money, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - Beginning January 1, minimum wage for workers in Michigan is now $9.25 per hour.

Today marks the last scheduled minimum wage increase under a law passed in 2014.

Starting in 2019, the minimum wage is set to increase each year along with inflation unless the unemployment rate is high.

The new minimum wage is a 35 cent jump from last year's wage of $8.90 per hour. Before the law passed in 2014, the minimum wage in Michigan was $7.40 and jumped nearly two dollars back in 2006.

There is a petition drive underway to increase the minimum wage to $12 per hour by the year 2022.

For more information about the state's minimum wage rates and laws, visit www.michigan.gov/wagehour.

