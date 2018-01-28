Money: 7 apps that can help you manage your finances

Piggy bank and tablet computer on the table, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - When it comes to finances, everyone's situation is a little bit different. That said, everyone could stand to save a little more, or invest a little more and we all want it to be a little easier?

Well, there's an app for that. There are actually many apps for that and wading through them to figure out which one is best for you can be daunting. We asked a financial adviser which apps he thought were good for people to use and why -- his suggestions are below:

Aggregation Apps

Mint: Manage your finances from wherever your are.

Personal Capital: Manage your finances and keep up with investments on any device.

Budgeting Apps

You Need a Budget: Stop living paycheck to paycheck, get out of debt and save more money.

Good Budget: Keep track of your money to spend, save and give toward what's important in your life.

Market and Investment Monitoring

Bloomberg: Comprehensive and customizable access to global business and finance news, market data and portfolio tracking tools from a trusted source.

A custodian app like Fidelity, Schwab, or TD Ameritrade

Credit Monitoring

Credit Karma: Offers free credit scores, reports nad insights -- all the info you need to take control of your credit.

