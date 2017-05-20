WZZM
Close

National #BeAMillionaireDay: Could you save enough to become a millionaire?

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 7:43 AM. EDT May 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For all of those who have ever dreamed of being a millionaire, May 20th is the day for you. It's National Be a Millionaire Day.

According to National Day Calendar,  National Be a Millionaire Day is also a day to start taking steps to turn dreams into reality by making plans for your future. Here are few helpful suggestions to get you started:

  • Start a savings account.  If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available.  Increase the deposits into your savings account.
  • Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.
  • Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.
  • Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.
  • Pay off your credit card.
  • Review your spending habits.  Find ways to “spend less and save more.”
  • A million dollars today may not be what it used to be, however, having one million dollars in your bank account is still a major financial success.

Use #BeAMillionaireDay to share your posts and pictures on social media.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories