GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For all of those who have ever dreamed of being a millionaire, May 20th is the day for you. It's National Be a Millionaire Day.
According to National Day Calendar, National Be a Millionaire Day is also a day to start taking steps to turn dreams into reality by making plans for your future. Here are few helpful suggestions to get you started:
- Start a savings account. If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available. Increase the deposits into your savings account.
- Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.
- Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.
- Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.
- Pay off your credit card.
- Review your spending habits. Find ways to “spend less and save more.”
- A million dollars today may not be what it used to be, however, having one million dollars in your bank account is still a major financial success.
