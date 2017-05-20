A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For all of those who have ever dreamed of being a millionaire, May 20th is the day for you. It's National Be a Millionaire Day.

According to National Day Calendar, National Be a Millionaire Day is also a day to start taking steps to turn dreams into reality by making plans for your future. Here are few helpful suggestions to get you started:

Start a savings account. If you have an existing savings account, review it to make sure you are earning the maximum interest available. Increase the deposits into your savings account.

Review your financial portfolio with a trusted expert.

Review your investments – Look at ways of improving your investments.

Add to your 401K – If you do not have one, start one.

Pay off your credit card.

Review your spending habits. Find ways to “spend less and save more.”

A million dollars today may not be what it used to be, however, having one million dollars in your bank account is still a major financial success.

