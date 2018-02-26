Smart Money: Do I need to file a tax return in 2018?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See how to determine if you need to file a tax return this year.
Income Considerations
- Thresholds vary by income, filing status and age.
- A general threshold is the sum of the basic standard deduction, additional standard deduction (if applicable) and the relevant personal exemption.
- Commonly encountered gross income thresholds for requirement to file a 2017 federal income tax return:
- Single and under age 65: $10,400
- Single and 65 or older: $11,950
- Head of household and under age 65: $13,400
- Head of household and age 65 or older: $14,950
- Married filing jointly and both spouses under age 65: $20,800
- Married filing jointly and one spouse age 65 or older: $22,050
- Married filing jointly and both spouses age 65 or older: $23,300
- You will want to memorialize a business net operating loss (NOL) even if you do not owe tax for the current year!
- https://www.irs.gov/uac/do-i-need-to-file-a-tax-return is a helpful resource.
Was Tax Withheld or Paid?
- You should file a return to claim a refund even if you are not required to file.
- Filing a tax return may be necessary to claim refunds in the following situations:
- An employer or other payer withheld tax from your pay.
- You made estimated tax payments for the year.
- You applied your 2016 overpayment to your 2017 tax return.
Tax Credits or Penalties
- Even if your income is below the applicable threshold you should file a return if you are eligible for any of the following credits.
- Earned Income Credit
- Additional Child Tax Credit
- American Opportunity Credit
- Credit for Federal Tax on Fuels
- Premium Tax Credit
- Health Coverage Tax Credit
- You may need to file if you owe a penalty for not having health insurance.
- You might owe tax if you received advanced payment of the Premium Tax Credit that was too large, thus requiring you to repay a portion of the credit.
Remember State and Possibly City Returns
- State and city rules typically differ from the federal guidelines.
- Even if you don’t have a requirement to file, you may choose to file a return to claim a refund that is owed to you.
Non-Tax Considerations
- Do you need income tax documentation for student financial aid applications?
- Perhaps a bank needs a copy of your tax return for loan documentation?
Courtesy: Chris Harper, CPA, MBA
