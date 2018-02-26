Smart Money: Do I need to file a tax return in 2018?

Tax return

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - See how to determine if you need to file a tax return this year.

Income Considerations

Thresholds vary by income, filing status and age.

A general threshold is the sum of the basic standard deduction, additional standard deduction (if applicable) and the relevant personal exemption.

Commonly encountered gross income thresholds for requirement to file a 2017 federal income tax return:

Single and under age 65: $10,400 Single and 65 or older: $11,950 Head of household and under age 65: $13,400 Head of household and age 65 or older: $14,950 Married filing jointly and both spouses under age 65: $20,800 Married filing jointly and one spouse age 65 or older: $22,050 Married filing jointly and both spouses age 65 or older: $23,300

You will want to memorialize a business net operating loss (NOL) even if you do not owe tax for the current year!

https://www.irs.gov/uac/do-i-need-to-file-a-tax-return is a helpful resource.

Was Tax Withheld or Paid?

You should file a return to claim a refund even if you are not required to file.

Filing a tax return may be necessary to claim refunds in the following situations:

An employer or other payer withheld tax from your pay. You made estimated tax payments for the year. You applied your 2016 overpayment to your 2017 tax return.

Tax Credits or Penalties

Even if your income is below the applicable threshold you should file a return if you are eligible for any of the following credits.

Earned Income Credit Additional Child Tax Credit American Opportunity Credit Credit for Federal Tax on Fuels Premium Tax Credit Health Coverage Tax Credit

You may need to file if you owe a penalty for not having health insurance.

You might owe tax if you received advanced payment of the Premium Tax Credit that was too large, thus requiring you to repay a portion of the credit.

Remember State and Possibly City Returns

State and city rules typically differ from the federal guidelines.

Even if you don’t have a requirement to file, you may choose to file a return to claim a refund that is owed to you.

Non-Tax Considerations

Do you need income tax documentation for student financial aid applications?

Perhaps a bank needs a copy of your tax return for loan documentation?

Courtesy: Chris Harper, CPA, MBA

