Scam Alert: West Michigan woman pays thousands to sweepstakes company

KENTWOOD, MICH. - The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan is warning consumers about a sweepstakes company that has already claimed one victim here in West Michigan.

The Kentwood woman gave the company thousands of dollars and got nothing in return.

The company is called Next Gen and the mailings are sent out under the name Award Notification Commission.

Each one offers the opportunity to participate in a cash prize drawing. Some of them ask you to solve a puzzle. "If it's a game of skill, you pay or buy something to participate. It’s apparently legal," said Phil Catlett, CEO of the BBB of West Michigan.

The woman came to the BBB for help. "There are vulnerable people out there. It can be due to a disability, age, any number of reasons. They are susceptible to solicitations like these."

Catlett says the best advice is to throw the mailings out.

