Where Michigan's $1M Powerball tickets were sold

Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 10:40 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

For most Americans, the quest to be a multi-millionaire continues today. One lucky soul in Massachusetts matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, worth a whopping $758.7 million. 

However, if you live in Michigan, double check your numbers.

Three tickets sold in the Mitten State matched five numbers, worth $1 million each. It won't mean a life of riches and luxury, but it's nothing to sneeze at. 

Those tickets were sold at: 

  • Old West Tobacco, 45029 W. Pontiac Trail, in Novi
  • Melvindale Liquor Market, 17973 Allen Rd., in Melvindale
  • O'Connor's Deli, 650 S. Grand Ave., in Fowlerville

Another 13 tickets matched four numbers, worth $50,000. 

The winning numbers were: 6-7-16-23-26 Powerball: 4.

According to WDIV-TV, Michigan players had purchased 6.5 million tickets for the massive Powerball drawing as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

