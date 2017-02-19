Where's your tax refund? Some face more delays

Tax forms with calculated, pen and glasses. Stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Early this tax season, the cash refunds actually hitting wallets turned as sluggish as downtown traffic heading home in a snowstorm.

The dollar amount of federal income tax refunds was down a shocking 77.6% for the week ending Feb. 3, compared with a year ago. Why? Blame some new tax rules out of Washington.

Lower-income filers who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit typically file very early in the tax season in order to obtain what can be the biggest single check in the year for the household.

But some tax filers who submitted returns early might not realize they will be waiting for their refunds another week or two.

Beginning this year, the Internal Revenue Service is required to hold off issuing tax refunds until Feb. 15 for those tax filers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. That's true even though the IRS began processing returns Jan. 23.

Congress put the Feb. 15 hurdle in place to better help the government detect and prevent ID theft-related fraud. Some con artists steal personal information and later create tax returns to obtain refunds by fraudulently claiming the two credits.

Now that we've passed Feb. 15, though, it doesn't mean that tax filers will necessarily see direct deposits of their refunds this week.

The IRS has warned that refunds likely will not start arriving in bank accounts until the week of Feb. 27. And that's if there are no processing issues with the tax return and the taxpayer has opted for direct deposit.

The IRS said it takes additional time for refunds to be go through the direct deposit process. For example, many financial institutions do not process payments on weekends or holidays, such as Presidents' Day.

Monday -- which is the Presidents' Day holiday -- is known as a peak day at the Internal Revenue Service for phone calls and visits to IRS offices. And let's get real here, trying to call the IRS on any day can end badly.

So, if you're looking for answers to some questions -- such as "Where exactly is my refund? I filed that return two weeks ago" -- you might consider trying to piece together some clues elsewhere.

Not all tax refunds are being delayed. Some are being processed as usual by the IRS. But it's also possible that you might face delays relating to other ID-theft concerns, too.

The IRS said some misconceptions also are brewing involving tax refunds this season.

There isn't, for example, a back-door solution for finding out about when a refund will be directly deposited into an account.

For example, the IRS claims that some consumers think if they request a tax transcript they're somehow going to end up with more information on the exact date for when they'd receive their refund. Not so.

A tax return transcript, used sometimes for applying for mortgages and student loans, shows lines, such as adjusted gross income, and any forms and schedules. It is available for the current tax year and returns processed during the prior three years.

"Ordering a tax transcript will not help taxpayers find out when they will get their refund," the IRS states online.

This year, some tax filers also are confused by the "Where's My Refund?" site. They haven't been able to see an actual date online for when the refund could be expected. The reason? The IRS has not been updating the site because of the new mandatory Feb. 15 timeline.

The updates were to begin last week and more information should soon be available at the site.

The delays, of course, shouldn't discourage people from filing a tax return as soon as possible.

Parents or grandparents who might qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit shouldn't be reluctant to file, as well, just because there are some added hurdles.

The Earned Income Tax Credit can apply to low- or moderate-income tax filers who have earned income from working for someone or from running or owning a business or farm. They also must meet other rules, including income limits.

The highest amount available for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit is up to $6,269 for the 2016 tax year.

The top dollar amount for the federal credit could apply to a married couple filing a joint return with an income of $23,000 in 2016 and three or more qualifying children.

But the credit can be as small as a few dollars, too, depending on one's family size and financial situation.

As we move further into the tax season, we'll no doubt be juggling plenty of tax alerts and warnings.

Tax filers need to be aware, for example, that it is possible that you can receive a letter in the mail from the IRS -- a letter that isn't a scam.

It's called a Letter 4883C.

It is sent when the IRS receives your tax return but needs to verify your identity in order to process that return. If you did file the return, the IRS said it will take approximately 9 weeks to process it once you verify your identity.

"It’s important for the IRS and the taxpayer to confirm whether or not the taxpayer actually filed the return in question," the IRS said.

The letter notes that consumers who received a Letter 4883C need to call the toll-free IRS Identity Verification number at 800-830-5084.

Taxpayers have 30 days to call. But the IRS suggests that tax filers might want to avoid the rush around Presidents’ Day.

Contact Susan Tompor: 313-222-8876 or stompor@freepress.com. Follow Susan on Twitter @Tompor.

