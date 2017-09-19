1 hurt in shooting that leads to standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting that led to a standoff on the south side of Grand rapids.

Early Wednesday, Sept. 20 police could be seen near the corner of Griggs Street and Horton Avenue taking people into custody and looking for a suspect. Officers' guns were drawn.

A lieutenant with the Grand Rapids Police Department told WZZM 13 around 3:30 a.m. that the suspect still had not been taken into custody.

This is a developing situation and we'll have more details on this story as they become available.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

