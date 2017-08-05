1 killed, 3 hurt after car hits tree overnight

The wreckage left behind after a fatal crash that happened early August 5 in Ionia County. (Photo: Ionia County Sheriff's Dept.)

EASTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Montcalm County woman has died after an overnight crash, and police say alcohol was likely involved.

Ionia County deputies were called out to Bluewater Highway west of Johnson Road at 3:54 a.m. on Saturday, August 5. That location is between Ionia and Saranac.

Investigators say a 2014 Mazda was heading east when it went off the road, through a yard, and into some woods before hitting a tree.

The victim killed, a 45-year-old woman from Fenwick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

