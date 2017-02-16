1 man dead after rollover crash in Newaygo County

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is dead after a rollover crash in Newaygo County Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say that 78-year-old Richard White Sellers, of Newaygo, passed away at the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of Gordon Street and 40th Street in Sherman Township.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Sellers was the only one in the car at the time of the crash. Police say he lost control of his car while on the curve of Gordon Street and his car rolled off the roadway and stopped in field.

Police are investigating the crash, however they say alcohol and excessive speed do not appear to be factors.

MSP Hart Post troopers responded to the crash. They were assisted by Fremont Fire and Rescue, Life EMS and an officer from the Department of Natural Resources.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

