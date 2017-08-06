1 person dead following US 10-31 crash involving sailboat

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

AMBER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One man is dead after a three vehicle crash involving a trailered sailboat in the 2700 block of US 10-31, west of Stiles Road, Saturday night.

According to Mason County Sheriff Sgt. Oscar Davila, the crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. when an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Impala crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic and sideswiped a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the Mason County Press reports.

The Impala then struck a westbound Chevrolet SUV that was hauling a lightweight sailboat. The sailboat came off the trailer and landed in the windshield of the Impala, killing the driver. Davila said the other vehicles each had double occupancy with the occupants ending up with minor injuries.

As of 10:10 p.m., deputies were still attempting to identify the deceased driver. Davila said he did not believe the man who died was from the area based on the vehicle registration. The crash remains under investigation.

Responding to the scene, in addition to Mason County Sheriff’s Office, were Scottville Police Department, Scottville Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, and Life EMS. Pere Marquette Township Fire Department’s ladder truck was also called to assist the sheriff’s office with documenting the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Mason County Press