12-14 people hurt after party bus crash in Grant Township

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 3:20 AM. EST November 05, 2017

GRANT TOWNSHIP, MICH. - About a dozen people were taken to the hospital Saturday, after the party bus they were riding in, crashed into a ditch.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. near Peach Ridge and 22 Mile in Grant Township. That's right on the Kent - Newaygo County line.

Deputies say it appears the driver failed to stop at the intersection, loss control and crashed into a ditch.

12 -14 people were taken to the hospital with a range of injuries. They are either listed as stable or have been released from the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. 

