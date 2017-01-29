15-year-old ejected from vehicle, seatbelt not fastened

Police lights.

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A car rolled over multiple times leading to the ejection of a 15-year-old female in Ottawa County, Saturday Jan. 28.

Heather Miller, 38, was driving the vehicle westbound on M6 when she lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff.

Miller and 8-year-old passenger both sustained minor injuries and are in fair condition at Butterworth Hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelt.

However, the 15-year-old passenger did not have a seatbelt on and was ejected from the vehicle.

She suffered critical injuries and is being treated at Butterworth Hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

(© 2017 WZZM)