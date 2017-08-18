15-year-old girl missing from Van Buren County, possibly with stolen SUV

Ariel Wescott

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MICH. - A 15-year-old girl is missing from her home in Bangor Township and she may have her father's missing SUV.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Ariel Wescott, 15, is missing. She is 5-foot-6, about 118-pounds with straight, sandy blond hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she needs medication, but she doesn't have it with her.

Deputies were called to Wescott's home on County Road 681 in Bangor Township on Thursday, Aug. 17. Wescott's father told deputies that between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 Wescott left the home. She had left behind a note saying she had gotten a ride to a friend's house and that the friend's mother would bring her back home in the morning.

When Wescott never showed up, her father contacted the friend she claimed to be with. The friend had said Wescott had not stayed the night and had not heard from her.

Wescott's father also found that one key to his 2004 Chevy Trailblazer was missing from his key ring. When he checked on the SUV, which was parked in Dowagiac, Mich. -- it was gone. Wescott's father believes she may have found a ride to Dowagiac and took the Trailblazer.

The missing Trailblazer is a maroon colored with an expired Michigan disabled plate of 3222J2.

If anyone has seen or heard from Ariel Wescott or spotted the missing SUV, they are asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department at 269-657-3101.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

