17 immigrants found locked inside Edinburg truck

Photo courtesy-- Lauren Kendrick, KRGV

Police found 17 undocumented immigrants locked inside a tractor trailer in Edinburg on Sunday according to ABC affiliate, KRGV.

The trailer was found at a Flying J truck stop on Monte Cristo road.

An individual from Mexico called Edinburg police and reported a relative was trapped inside a trailer parked at the truck stop.

Photo courtesy-- Lauren Kendrick, KRGV

The caller said they were concerned that it was too hot for the undocumented immigrants to be inside the trailer.

Police arrived at the truck stop and started knocking on trailers in the parking lot to find the trapped people. They heard people knocking back from one of the trailers and that's when they found 17 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Romania.

None of the immigrants required medical attention.

Edinburg police tell KRGV that Border Patrol will be taking over the investigation.

Two people, a man and a woman in charge of the tractor trailer have been detained.

