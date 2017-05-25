19-year-old jogger hit by car the day before sister's graduation

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 19-year-old jogger is in critical condition after being hit by a car the day before her sister's high school graduation.

The woman was jogging Wednesday at 142nd Avenue and 38th Street in Overisel Township, northeast of Hamilton. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says she was running westbound with traffic and went to cross the street without looking when she was hit by a car.

She was taken to Butterworth Hospital with potential head injuries Wednesday night.

Overisel Reformed Church has identified the woman as Julie Genzink in a Facebook post to the community.

The church said that Genzink was still in critical condition as of Thursday morning, but was "hanging in there." She had already undergone surgery. Her younger sister is slated to graduate from Hamilton High School the same evening.

Overisel plans on holding a prayer service for Genzink and her family at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

