19 year-old man hit by car in Kalamazoo

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a 19 year-old man was hit by a car.

It happened on Saturday, September 30, 2017, at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to W. Michigan near Greenwood. Upon arrival officers located a victim with severe injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle was traveling west on W. Michigan when the victim entered the roadway, crossing in a northwest direction and was struck.

The victim was transported to Bronson where he is currently listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was questioned and released at the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.





