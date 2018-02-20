2 teens detained amid threat to Willoughby South High School

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Two teenage boys have been detained amid a threat on social media toward their own school.

The suspects -- ages 16 and 17 -- are students of Willoughby South High School. Both have been charged with inducing panic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say they were able to identify the suspects "through the assistance of numerous students and parents."

The Willoughby Police Department posted on Facebook saying they will have an increased presence at the school Tuesday.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.

The superintendent distributed the following message:

Last night there were several tips regarding a threat to our schools. We would like to thank the people that took the time to step forward and report these threats. We immediately began to work with local law enforcement agencies and because of the involvement of the community and the diligence of the police departments, two juveniles are currently being detained. Once the police investigation has been completed, the district will also conduct a thorough investigation and proper disciplinary action will be taken.

Regardless of the fact that the juveniles were detained, there will be a heightened police presence on district properties today.

We are extremely appreciative of the assistance from the community and take all threats seriously. As always, the safety of students is our foremost concern. We have many procedures and policies in place to maintain a safe environment for all students.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve your children and for the support you provide.

