200+ runners embark on relay race from Muskegon to Traverse City

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - More than 200 runners left Muskegon early Friday morning. The runners are participating in a two-day run from Pere Marquette Beach, all the way to Traverse City.

The race they're competing in is called the Reebok Ragnar Relay Michigan. Teams of six or 12 runners take turns completing various legs of the race.

The route in Muskegon County took runners past a number of beaches, including one at Duck Lake State Park. Runners will be on the move all-night long wearing headlamps and reflective gear as they run in the dark. The goal is to reach Traverse City sometime on Saturday.

"I think we get coastline for a long ways, we get National Forest, we have mostly small roads," said Erin Medina, Colorado.

Medina's team "This Is My Happy Place," is made up of 12 runners. The team stopped to switch runners south of Whitehall.

"This one is the hardest leg, 9-miles all hills but it is gorgeous, it is beautiful," said Carly Schultz, Traverse City.

Fellow runner Troy Medina from Colorado had already completed on leg before noon Friday. "My first leg was a 5K, 3.2-miles -- then a six," Medina said.

Ragnar Relay's are held all around the U.S., but this is the second year a race in Michigan has been held.

