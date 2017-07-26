(Photo: Ralph Musthaler)

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- The 92nd annual Chincoteague Pony Swim has finished up.

At 6:47 a.m., a flare lit up the sky signaling the start of the yearly event. The wild ponies of Assateague Island then swam across to Chincoteague Island. It ended a short time later, at 7:05 a.m.

People had been lining up since before sunrise to welcome the ponies from across the Assateague Channel for this annual Chincoteague Island spectacular.

Tori Smith and Bethany Newman of Harrisbury, Virginia, waded through the marshes to pick a prime viewing spot after getting to the island at 5 a.m.

"I didn't really mind getting up early," said Newman, adding it was their first time to the swim.

PHOTOS: Pony Penning 2017

Andrea Thompson was on the island all the way from Ontario, Canada. It was her first time too.

"I've been dying to come down," said Thompson.

It took about 18 minutes for the ponies to cross the Assateague Channel from Assateague Island to Chincoteague.

The first pony to make landfall on Chincoteague is by tradition named the King or Queen Neptune.

After the swim ended at 7:05 a.m., the crowds began making their way to the the Carnival Grounds and lining the roads leading to them to watch the Saltwater Cowboys parade the ponies down Main Street to the carnival grounds where the auction will be held Thursday morning.

The pony auction will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and is the biggest fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.

The event draws thousands of tourists each year and was memorialized in Marguerite Henry's novel "Misty of Chincoteague."

Guests are starting to exit with the parade following the Swim beginning soon. #ponypenning2017 pic.twitter.com/aAmhychbA7 — Meg Ryan (@The_MegRyan) July 26, 2017

The ponies are getting close to shore. #PonyPenning2017 pic.twitter.com/pza9NzOsqa — Meg Ryan (@The_MegRyan) July 26, 2017

Getting near the end of the parade, but crowds still full and excited. #ponypenning2017 pic.twitter.com/Nwc5AzCMUq — Meg Ryan (@The_MegRyan) July 26, 2017

That's a wrap on live tweets, folks! Check back later for a full story on @MyDelmarvaNow. #PonyPenning2017 pic.twitter.com/GgOwxVNQv7 — Meg Ryan (@The_MegRyan) July 26, 2017

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved