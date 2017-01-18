230 jobs lost with lakeshore plants closing, 'heart-wrenching' says worker

On Wednesday, SAF-Holland executives confirmed 230 jobs will be lost when the company closes manufacturing facilities in Holland and Muskegon.

Now, we're getting reaction from a long-time employee, who just learned the news this week.

On Wednesday, there were still signs of life at both locations. There was noise coming from the factory in Muskegon and a busy parking lot at the Holland plant. However, employees know the local manufacturer will soon take its final breath in West Michigan.

"It was literally heart wrenching," says Kevin Porter, a SAF-Holland employee at the Muskegon plant.

Porter, a 22 year-employee, says his manager made the announcement on Tuesday. On Wednesday, company executives confirmed a total of 230 jobs would be lost when SAF-Holland shuts down manufacturing at both locations.

"You could hear a pin drop in that room when he announced it," says Porter.

SAF-Holland, which supplies truck and trailer components, has deep roots in both communities. The company's been doing business in Holland for 100 years. In Muskegon, Porter is second generation at the plant.

"My son's going to be graduating from high school pretty quick, so I was kind of hoping maybe we'd be third generation," says Porter.

Instead the manufacturing jobs are heading to Arkansas, Ohio, and Texas. However, company executives say the decision was based on logistics, not employee performance.

"Our customer base is migrating to the southern part of the United States," says Steffen Schewerda, President Region Americas for SAF-Holland. "We are slowly losing competitiveness due to our logistic costs."

However, Schewerda says roughly 250 salaried employees will keep their jobs because the company plans to consolidate its headquarters into Muskegon, including engineering and a testing center.

"We don't want to lose that talent, number one, we also have connections to local colleges and universities," says Schewerda.

Meanwhile, Porter's considering leaving Muskegon and possibly even Michigan.

"I've been in manufacturing all my life," says Porter. "This rollercoaster ride, I'm getting to the point where I just can't do it anymore."

SAF-Holland says 60 salaried employees in Holland will be asked to join roughly 190 workers at the Muskegon location as part of the consolidation.

