3 people killed in crash on I-69 in Eaton County

WALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Three people are dead after a blue Ford pickup crashed near Interstate 69 and Ainger Road in Walton Township this morning.

The one-vehicle crash started with the truck on the southbound I-69 exit ramp to Ainger Road, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The truck, with its three occupations, left the roadway while exiting the interstate and crashed in a swampy, wooded area, according to the release. Two of the occupants were ejected from the truck in the crash.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't release the victims' names and is working to contact their families.

The crash remains under investigation.

